Political Landscape: Manuel Chavez is running for Costa Mesa City Council

Westside Costa Mesa resident Manuel Chavez announced Tuesday that he is running for City Council this year.
Chavez, 22, is a graduate of Estancia High School and UC Irvine and has been heavily involved with Save Our Youth, a local nonprofit that provides services and programs to teenagers, according to a news release.
On his campaign website, Chavez says his key areas of focus are improving public safety, promoting affordable housing and addressing homelessness.
"To face these issues, I think we need new ideas and a new perspective to make sure that our city works for everyone," he states on his website. "I want to champion our community's values and interests in City Hall. And most importantly, I plan to listen to you — our community's residents."
He is the first declared candidate in the city's District 4, which covers a dense, jagged slice of the Westside south of the Fairview Developmental Center, ranging from Harbor Boulevard west to Monrovia Avenue and south to West 17th Street.
November's election is the first in which Costa Mesa council members will be chosen by district. Residents in each district will elect one council member from that area to represent them.
Seats also are available in District 3 — which includes College Park, Mesa del Mar and a slice of the Eastside — and District 5, which includes the city's downtown and the rest of the Westside.
48th Congressional District candidates to be at Newport event
The Council of Youth Ambassadors will present a Political Outreach Fair on Saturday at the Newport Beach Civic Center.
Congressional candidates Hans Keirstead, Harley Rouda, Michael Kotick, Brandon Reiser, Kevin Kensinger and Paul Martin, all vying for the 48th District seat now occupied by Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa), will be on a panel and meet those who attend. Guests also can register to vote onsite.
The event runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at 100 Civic Center Drive.
Newport Democratic women to meet
The Newport Beach Women's Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting Tuesday with scheduled guests including congressional candidate Hans Keirstead, Orange County Board of Supervisors candidate Brendon Perkins and Jennifer Lee Koh, an immigration attorney, law professor and director of the Immigration Clinic at Western State College of Law in Irvine.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. in Room 1 at the Oasis Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave., Corona del Mar. Admission is $10 to $15. To RSVP, visit NBWDC.org.