Political Landscape: Retired CPA Al Melone enters Costa Mesa mayor race

For a fourth straight election, Costa Mesa resident Al Melone has decided to seek a seat on the City Council.
This time, he’s running for mayor.
“I dedicate my candidacy to the thousands of cats and dogs in our city who are imperiled by our city's fireworks policy and the horrific effects of the growing population of hostile coyotes,” the State Streets resident wrote in an email Monday. “Our poor pets have to suffer in a city that has not been pet-friendly for ages.”
He claimed there has been a steep decline in attendance at the local dog park in recent years.
“God bless our furry friends,” he wrote. “They are deserving of our love and our protection.”
Melone, a retired certified public accountant, mounted unsuccessful bids for council in 2012, 2014 and most recently in 2016 — where he finished last out of a field of seven candidates.
The other declared mayoral candidates so far are current council members Katrina Foley and Allan Mansoor.
Historically, Costa Mesa’s mayor has been selected by a majority decision of the council. This year, however, residents will vote directly for that position.
The official candidate filing period for November’s election starts next Monday.
Newport-Mesa, area city leaders back Kate Malouf’s run for trustee seat
District and area city leaders are backing Kate Malouf in her run for Newport-Mesa Unified’s Area 5 seat up for election in November.
Six of the seven current district trustees, including Judy Franco who has represented Area 5 for over 35 years, endorsed the longtime Newport Beach resident.
Area 5 includes Newport Elementary, Ensign Intermediate and Newport Harbor High School.
Other supporters include Costa Mesa council members Allan Mansoor and Jim Righeimer and Newport Beach council members Diane Dixon and Kevin Muldoon.
"Kate Malouf is the most qualified, experienced and hands-on consummate volunteer running for Newport-Mesa Unified School Board in Trustee Area 5," Dixon said in a prepared statement.
Malouf is a retired businesswoman who has volunteered with the American Red Cross, Hoag Hospital and several schools within Newport-Mesa. She is a mother to three students currently attending schools within the district.
“I am honored to have the support of so many Orange County’s trusted leaders,” Malouf said in a prepared statement. “I am excited about the prospect of working with them to create policies that will improve education for all of our children.”