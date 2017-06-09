Surfing canines carve the waves in Huntington Beach for Incredible Dog Challenge

Yes, those were dogs surfing off Huntington Beach on Friday morning.

They and fellow canine athletes demonstrated their agility, style and showmanship at Huntington State Beach as part of the Western Regionals of the Incredible Dog Challenge.

Aside from the surfing, the annual competition features diving, hurdle racing, flying disc catching and more.

The festivities will continue from 11:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

For the full schedule and more information, visit puri.na/2s1K85Z.

