Driver rescued after crashing into electrical box and wall in Costa Mesa

A 24-year-old man had to be cut out of a vehicle after it crashed into a water control valve, a high-voltage electrical box, a city sign and a block wall in Costa Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said.

Costa Mesa police and firefighters responded to Placentia Avenue and Swan Circle at about 9:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The driver was traveling north on Placentia Avenue at high speeds when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed, said Costa Mesa police Lt. Greg Scott.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be rescued using the Jaws of Life, said fire Capt. Chris Coates.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana.

Coates said several people were standing near the vehicle and the electrical box trying to help when crews arrived at the scene.

He cautioned people to be careful near electrical equipment.

“It could have been catastrophic for those standing near that high-voltage box,” Coates said. “We appreciate those who want to help, but we encourage safety above and beyond anything else.”

