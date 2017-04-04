Good Samaritan robbed at gunpoint by a man he had tried to help and offered to buy food

A man was robbed at gunpoint outside a Costa Mesa doughnut shop late Monday after he stopped to help a man who appeared to be stranded, police said.

Costa Mesa police responded to Oh Those Donuts at 1734 Newport Blvd. at about 10:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an armed robbery, Sgt. Bang Le said.

A man had stopped at a Chevron gas station near the doughnut shop when he saw another man standing by what appeared to be a broken-down car. He asked the man if he needed help and offered to buy him food, Le said.

Join the conversation on Facebook »

The two walked to the doughnut shop, and when they arrived, the other man pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at the victim and demanded that he hand over his wallet, which contained $250 cash, Le said.

The thief returned to the car and got into the passenger side. Another man was sitting in the driver’s seat. The pair fled north on Newport Boulevard, Le said. The car was described as a silver Chevrolet Impala, possibly with New Jersey license plates.

The victim described the gunman as white, in his mid-20s, 5-foot-9, 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN

ALSO

Laguna Beach's Chuck Martin, prominent O.C. businessman and philanthropist, dies at 80

Bishop awaits ruling after hearing into his conduct in attempted sale of St. James church site

OCC Republicans' ex-leader wants college to revoke award for professor who made anti-Trump comments