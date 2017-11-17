Top Newport-Mesa school administrators get 2.5% salary increases this year and next

Eight top Newport-Mesa Unified School District officials, including the superintendent, will receive 2.5% salary increases this year and next under a new contract approved by the school board this week.

Newport-Mesa’s executive staff will receive a raise retroactive to July and an additional increase in 2018. The total amounts to 5%.

District teachers received board approval for the same percentage hikes in October.

Supt. Fred Navarro’s salary will increase to $282,844 in the 2017-18 school year and $289,915 in 2018-19, according to a district document.

Deputy Supt. Russell Lee-Sung’s salary will increase to $230,625 in 2017-18 and $236,391 in 2018-19.

According to the district, Lee-Sung earned an additional $227.43 per day for 45 full days as acting superintendent while Navarro was on leave after being injured in a fall in August.

As Navarro eased back into his work schedule in October, Lee-Sung filled in as acting superintendent for 12 half days, with a lower pay rate than the full days, the district said.

Navarro received his regular compensation while on medical leave, the district said.

Timothy Holcomb, assistant superintendent and chief operating officer, will receive $228,575 for 2017-18. His salary will increase to $234,289 in 2018-19.

Sara Jocham, assistant superintendent of student support services, will receive $228,575 for 2017-18 and $234,289 in 2018-19.

Luis Camarena, assistant superintendent and chief human resources officer, will receive $220,756 for 2017-18 and $226,275 for 2018-19.

Salaries for executive directors Kirk Bauermeister, Kurt Suhr and Jeff Trader will increase to $213,144 in 2017-18 and $218,473 for 2018-19.

In addition, district spokeswoman Annette Franco will receive a 2.5% increase this year to $137,000 and a 6.6% raise next year to $146,042.

