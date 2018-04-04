Federal drug investigation leads authorities to Newport Beach residence; 2 people in custody

Federal investigators and Costa Mesa police served a search warrant Tuesday at a Newport Beach residence related to a drug investigation involving fentanyl, an opioid more powerful than heroin, authorities said.
Authorities said two people are in custody. Their names and other information about the case have not been made public.
Details of the warrant, which was filed in federal court under seal, were not immediately available.
Investigators went to the home in the 700 block of East Balboa Boulevard on the Balboa Peninsula at about 4 p.m. and were there until about 8:30 p.m., according to police.
