World Cup fans gather at Segerstrom Center to watch France claim crown

A boisterous crowd braved the summer heat Sunday to watch France claim the 2018 World Cup championship during a public viewing party at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.
Guests cheered as the soccer match played out on large outdoor screens set up in the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. Fans of the French toasted Les Bleus’ 4-2 victory over Croatia.
As the game progressed, others tried their hand — or, more appropriately, feet — at the sport on the plaza’s grassy areas or enjoyed a sun-soaked picnic.
The Segerstrom Center also hosted a viewing party for Saturday’s third-place match, a 2-0 victory for Belgium over England.