‘Community conversation’ on sober-living homes scheduled for Monday in Costa Mesa

Residents are invited to a “community conversation” in Costa Mesa on Monday to discuss issues and legislation related to sober-living homes.

Participants will include state Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton), Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley, city and public safety officials and representatives of sober-living facilities.

Assemblyman Matthew Harper (R-Huntington Beach) is scheduled to give opening remarks at the event, which will be presented by Quirk-Silva and the Assn. of California Cities — Orange County from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Costa Mesa Senior Center, 695 W. 19th St.

Topics slated for discussion include Assembly Bill 572, which would require the state Department of Health Care Services to place an investigator in Costa Mesa to look into complaints against licensed treatment and recovery facilities for adult alcoholism or drug abuse.

Panelists also will discuss issues surrounding sober-living homes in general and their effects on patients and the community.

Such facilities have been a hot-button issue in Costa Mesa for years, with residents complaining that they can be disruptive to neighborhoods, increase crime and noise and contribute to parking and traffic problems.

City officials have adopted regulations aimed at stemming the local proliferation of sober-living facilities and addressing their effects.

For more information about Monday’s event or to register to attend, visit accoc.org/event/sober-living-home-task-force-meeting.

