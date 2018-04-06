Unity Torch Walk helps Special Olympians warm up for basketball tournament in Newport

Newport Beach geared up to host a Special Olympics basketball tournament later this month by raising fun and funds for the athletes Thursday.
Special Olympians and local leaders participated in a Unity Torch Walk, Hometown Hero Hoop Shoot Challenge and barbecue at the Newport Beach Civic Center. The evening event included live music, craft beer, wine, and food provided by Newport Rib Co.
Money raised will go toward supporting year-round training and competitions for local Special Olympics athletes.
The next local event is the basketball tournament April 28 at the Newport Coast Community Center.