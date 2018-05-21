Assault suspect arrested after hours-long standoff with Huntington Beach police

A man suspected in an assault earlier in the day was arrested Sunday night after an hours-long standoff with police at an apartment in Huntington Beach.
Huntington Beach police responded to the 6600 block of Warner Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. after they received a report of an assault. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s bleeding in a car, Lt. Tom Weizoerick said.
Weizoerick said one man hit another with an unidentified weapon, causing minor injuries. The two knew each other before the incident, police said.
When officers returned to the area at about 2 p.m. to contact additional witnesses, a man suspected in the assault barricaded himself in an apartment after being contacted by police, Wiezoerick said.
He left the apartment at about 6:45 p.m. and surrendered after crisis negotiators contacted him, police said.
Ethan Mull, 27, of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, robbery, threatening a crime with an intent to terrorize, possession of a controlled substance, being a felon in possession of a stun gun and driving under the influence, according to the Police Department's arrest log.
Details of the other allegations besides assault and resisting arrest were unavailable.
Mull was booked into Orange County Jail in Santa Ana with bail set at $160,000, according to jail records.
