Dozen firefighters extinguish blaze at Talbert Regional Park

Firefighters quickly extinguished a small blaze on the southern end of Talbert Regional Park on Sunday.

Costa Mesa fire officials were called to the park near West 19th Street and Balboa Boulevard at about 2 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the brush, said fire Capt. Chris Coates.

A dozen firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze, which burned an area of about 30 feet by 20 feet, Coates said.

Fire officials are trying to determine what caused the fire.

Homeless people frequently camp in the area.

