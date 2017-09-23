Restaurants help Newport Beach Historical Society offer a taste of history at fundraiser

The Newport Beach Historical Society kicked off a yearlong 50th-anniversary celebration Friday night with a foodie fundraiser called Newport Beach Taste of History.

Guests gathered at the Balboa Pavilion to nosh on offerings from several longtime Newport restaurants.

Participating eateries included Harborside Restaurant, Il Farro Cafe, Royal Thai Cuisine, Ruby’s Diner, The Blue Beet, The Bungalow, The Cannery Seafood of the Pacific, The Crab Cooker, The Alley, Nothing Bundt Cakes, The Village Inn and Woody’s Wharf.

The program also featured presentations from members of the pioneering McFadden family and entertainment by the M Street Band.