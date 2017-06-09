Newport-Mesa School District buries 50th-anniversary time capsule

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District buried a time capsule containing district memorabilia Friday morning in a brick container in front of its offices in Costa Mesa.

The time capsule will be opened July 1, 2041, to coincide with the district’s 75th anniversary.

Earlier this month, community members were invited to see the more than 100 items chosen to represent the 32-campus district. They include yearbooks, backpacks, socks, a letter from a Corona del Mar High School student, district lanyards, a list of student enrollment numbers, a computer mouse, a flash drive, a signed photo of the current board of trustees, proclamations from Costa Mesa and Newport Beach and Daily Pilot articles.

The burial of the time capsule marks the culmination of the district’s 50th-anniversary celebration, which began last year.