Torelli Realty’s Pumpkin Patch continues a Halloween tradition in Costa Mesa

Gourd times were had by all Thursday evening as Torelli Realty’s annual Pumpkin Patch sprouted in Costa Mesa.

The two-hour event at the agency’s office in Mesa Verde offered family-friendly activities including a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, a raffle and a bounce house-style obstacle course.

Guests also could snag a free pumpkin to decorate for Halloween or go jaw-to-jaw in a pie-eating contest.

The origins of the popular local tradition stretch back to 1984, when pumpkins were distributed door-to-door to more than 3,000 homes in Mesa Verde.

Organizers say the event typically draws 250 to 500 visitors.

