4 injured when part of tree falls in Costa Mesa’s Shiffer Park

Four people suffered minor injuries when they were struck by a falling portion of a tree in Shiffer Park in Costa Mesa on Monday, authorities said.

Costa Mesa fire officials were called to the park in the 3000 block of Bear Street at 9:41 a.m., said Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department Capt. Chris Coates.

Four people who were playing croquet in the park reported being struck by part of a ficus tree that had split off and fallen, Coates said.

It isn’t clear what caused the tree to split.

Three people were taken to a hospital for treatment. The other person declined, Coates said.

