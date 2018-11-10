Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza set to light their holiday trees

The trees are about to twinkle again at South Coast Plaza and Fashion Island.
The Costa Mesa and Newport Beach malls will continue their Christmas traditions, with South Coast Plaza flipping the switch on the 94,000 LED and strobe lights covering its 90-foot white fir on Nov. 15 and Fashion Island lighting its tree not once, but twice, on Nov. 16 and 17.
South Coast Plaza’s festivities will include drinks and treats, snowfall, a visit from Santa Claus, carolers and other performers, including students from the Orange County School of the Arts. The ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. at Town Center Park, adjacent to the Westin South Coast Plaza at 686 Anton Blvd., Costa Mesa.
Fashion Island’s ceremonies will also include performers, snow and Santa. Attendees can begin staking their spots in the Neiman Marcus-Bloomingdale’s Courtyard starting at 7 a.m. both days.
Only blankets and small lawn chairs no more than 6 inches off the ground are permitted. The show begins at 6 both nights. Dancers and television personalities Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker will host, with a musical production by The Young Americans.