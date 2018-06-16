Volcanic eruption turns former Newport residents' Hawaiian dream to ashes

The couple returned to the mainland June 7. In a Facebook post that day, Ken Tamplin wrote: “This realization just came to me: We will be boarding a plane in a couple hours to evacuate the island. … I went from having three very well-furnished homes and an ocean-view lot ready to build on, etc., to one suitcase I am about to take on a plane that has two pairs of pants, some underwear, three shirts, a belt, a toothbrush and a laptop. ...