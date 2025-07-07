Advertisement
News

Police arrest Orange resident after Huntington Beach man fatally struck by car

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Huntington Beach.
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Huntington Beach.
(Google Maps)
Matthew Szabo
By Matt Szabo
Staff Writer Contact

A 21-year-old man from Orange was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in Huntington Beach.

The incident happened at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Atlanta Avenue and Delaware Street.

Police said in a news release that the pedestrian, identified only as a 35-year-old man from Huntington Beach, was lying unconscious in the intersection. Paramedics were called to the scene but the man was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Due to suspected impairment, police arrested the driver without incident. According to arrest logs, he was identified as Nathan Ethan Avina.

Based on the initial police investigation, Avina’s Audi RS5 was traveling east on Atlanta Avenue when it allegedly struck the pedestrian east of the Delaware Street intersection.

The collision investigation is ongoing and being handled by the Huntington Beach Police Department Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator Vishal Rattanchandani at (714) 960-5231.

NewsHuntington Beach
Matt Szabo

Matt Szabo covers the city of Huntington Beach and sports for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been working for L.A. Times Community News since 2006 and still loves talking to people about their hopes and dreams.

More on this Subject

Most Read in News

Advertisement