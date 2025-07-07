Police arrest Orange resident after Huntington Beach man fatally struck by car

A 21-year-old man from Orange was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in Huntington Beach.

The incident happened at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Atlanta Avenue and Delaware Street.

Police said in a news release that the pedestrian, identified only as a 35-year-old man from Huntington Beach, was lying unconscious in the intersection. Paramedics were called to the scene but the man was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Due to suspected impairment, police arrested the driver without incident. According to arrest logs, he was identified as Nathan Ethan Avina.

Based on the initial police investigation, Avina’s Audi RS5 was traveling east on Atlanta Avenue when it allegedly struck the pedestrian east of the Delaware Street intersection.

The collision investigation is ongoing and being handled by the Huntington Beach Police Department Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator Vishal Rattanchandani at (714) 960-5231.