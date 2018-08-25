Wellness Week features splashing and dashing in Newport Beach

Potential triathletes enjoyed a morning at Newport Dunes on Saturday with a swim, bike ride and run around the Back Bay resort, which will host a triathlon Nov. 4.
The “tri” clinic included swim instruction led by Olympic medalist Clay Evans, who won silver as the butterfly leg for Canada’s 4x100 medley relay team at the 1976 Games.
The fitness fun was part of the inaugural Newport Beach Wellness Week, which promotes physical, mental and spiritual well-being.
Wellness Week continues through Thursday with nature and art walks, outdoor yoga classes and more. See the full events schedule at visitnewportbeach.com/wellness-week.