On Food: Hand roll pioneers celebrate anniversary with expansion

Some of Temakira’s menu temaki (they can also be customized) use American palate favorites, such as avocado and shrimp tempura, while others take their cues from traditional Japanese food, namely the Negi Hama (yellowtail and green onions with olive oil, lemon and daikon sprouts) and the Yuzu Tuna (seared tuna, mixed greens, sprouts, Yuzu chili sauce).