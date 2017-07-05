TimesOC: Asians and Asian Americans swarm to Irvine’s thriving Diamond Jamboree

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, July 5. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.
TOP STORY
Asians and Asian Americans swarm to thriving Diamond Jamboree, Irvine’s hot spot
For Kayla Chai, fresh from posing with her college diploma, there’s only one spot to rush to for a treat — Diamond Jamboree. Others share the same idea. Countless families at the Irvine hot spot say they’re regulars, even if on many weekends every parking space — all 747 — are full. TimesOC
PUBLIC SAFETY
Orange County rapper’s body discovered as Kern River’s grim toll climbs
A body pulled from the Kern River over the weekend has been identified as that of rapper Michael Ramirez of Buena Park, who was swept away June 22 by dangerous currents. Ramirez’s death is the eighth since March along a river whose reputation has led some to call it “Killer Kern.” Los Angeles Times
AROUND THE COUNTY
Orange County pays off the last of its $1-billion bankruptcy debt
When Todd Spitzer first ran for the county Board of Supervisors in 1996, he promised to be a good steward of the public’s money. “My campaign was focused under the shadow of the largest municipal bankruptcy at that point in the history of the country,” he said Saturday, the same day the county delivered its last payment on the $1 billion in bonds it used to get out of that bankruptcy. Los Angeles Times
Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean will no longer include an auction scene selling women
A scene that depicts women on the auction block apparently has no place in a Disneyland ride, even if the attraction is meant to depict the violence, debauchery and misogyny of a pirate’s life. When the Pirates of the Caribbean ride closes for routine maintenance next year, the scene will be replaced. Los Angeles Times
National Episcopal leader bars L.A. bishop from selling Newport church
The top bishop of the Episcopal Church in the United States has barred the bishop of the Los Angeles diocese from completing a planned sale of the St. James the Great Episcopal Church property in Newport Beach. Daily Pilot
Newport Beach shuts down 78 unpermitted vacation homes; more are under scrutiny
Newport Beach’s new short-term rental monitor has helped the city close the door on nearly 80 unpermitted vacation rental homes in the past month, with dozens more under review, the city says. Daily Pilot
SCHOOLS
Student suicide prevention plan in the works for Newport-Mesa schools
The Newport-Mesa Unified School District is expected to launch a program this fall intended to educate district staff members and students on ways to prevent youth suicide. Daily Pilot
Bookmobile brings the library to Anaheim neighborhoods
The Anaheim Public Library Bookmobile took to the road for the first time on Valentine’s Day in 1958, carrying books for patrons to check out on the streets then known as Anaheim-Olive Road and Placentia Avenue. TimesOC
BUSINESS & REAL ESTATE
What $1 million buys right now in three O.C. communities
Here’s a look at what about $1 million buys in the Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach housing markets. Los Angeles Times
ENTERTAINMENT
Herb Alpert and Lani Hall are ready to perform at Newport Beach Summer Concert Series
Herb Alpert, the jazz-pop trumpeter, co-founder of A&M Records and musician most associated with the Tijuana Brass, is returning July 7 to the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach with his three-piece band and his wife, vocalist Lani Hall, during the annual Summer Concert Series. TimesOC
FOOD
Naugles plans a second Mexican fast-food location in Huntington Beach
Naugles, the revived Mexican fast-food restaurant chain formerly owned by Del Taco, is opening a second location in Huntington Beach. Daily Pilot
