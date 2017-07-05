TimesOC: Asians and Asian Americans swarm to Irvine’s thriving Diamond Jamboree

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, July 5. Here’s what’s been happening around O.C.

TOP STORY

Asians and Asian Americans swarm to thriving Diamond Jamboree, Irvine’s hot spot

For Kayla Chai, fresh from posing with her college diploma, there’s only one spot to rush to for a treat — Diamond Jamboree. Others share the same idea. Countless families at the Irvine hot spot say they’re regulars, even if on many weekends every parking space — all 747 — are full. TimesOC

PUBLIC SAFETY

Orange County rapper’s body discovered as Kern River’s grim toll climbs

A body pulled from the Kern River over the weekend has been identified as that of rapper Michael Ramirez of Buena Park, who was swept away June 22 by dangerous currents. Ramirez’s death is the eighth since March along a river whose reputation has led some to call it “Killer Kern.” Los Angeles Times

AROUND THE COUNTY

Orange County pays off the last of its $1-billion bankruptcy debt

When Todd Spitzer first ran for the county Board of Supervisors in 1996, he promised to be a good steward of the public’s money. “My campaign was focused under the shadow of the largest municipal bankruptcy at that point in the history of the country,” he said Saturday, the same day the county delivered its last payment on the $1 billion in bonds it used to get out of that bankruptcy. Los Angeles Times

Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean will no longer include an auction scene selling women

A scene that depicts women on the auction block apparently has no place in a Disneyland ride, even if the attraction is meant to depict the violence, debauchery and misogyny of a pirate’s life. When the Pirates of the Caribbean ride closes for routine maintenance next year, the scene will be replaced. Los Angeles Times

National Episcopal leader bars L.A. bishop from selling Newport church

The top bishop of the Episcopal Church in the United States has barred the bishop of the Los Angeles diocese from completing a planned sale of the St. James the Great Episcopal Church property in Newport Beach. Daily Pilot

Newport Beach shuts down 78 unpermitted vacation homes; more are under scrutiny

Newport Beach’s new short-term rental monitor has helped the city close the door on nearly 80 unpermitted vacation rental homes in the past month, with dozens more under review, the city says. Daily Pilot

SCHOOLS

Student suicide prevention plan in the works for Newport-Mesa schools

The Newport-Mesa Unified School District is expected to launch a program this fall intended to educate district staff members and students on ways to prevent youth suicide. Daily Pilot

Bookmobile brings the library to Anaheim neighborhoods

The Anaheim Public Library Bookmobile took to the road for the first time on Valentine’s Day in 1958, carrying books for patrons to check out on the streets then known as Anaheim-Olive Road and Placentia Avenue. TimesOC

BUSINESS & REAL ESTATE

What $1 million buys right now in three O.C. communities

Here’s a look at what about $1 million buys in the Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach housing markets. Los Angeles Times

ENTERTAINMENT

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall are ready to perform at Newport Beach Summer Concert Series

Herb Alpert, the jazz-pop trumpeter, co-founder of A&M Records and musician most associated with the Tijuana Brass, is returning July 7 to the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach with his three-piece band and his wife, vocalist Lani Hall, during the annual Summer Concert Series. TimesOC

FOOD

Naugles plans a second Mexican fast-food location in Huntington Beach

Naugles, the revived Mexican fast-food restaurant chain formerly owned by Del Taco, is opening a second location in Huntington Beach. Daily Pilot

