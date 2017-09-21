Argentine painters explore nature in exhibit at Soka University

They dream of nature, human figures, landscapes and sunlight.

Pablo Salvadó and Sebastián Chillemi are two Argentine painters whose works are on view through Jan. 7 at Founders Hall Art Gallery in Aliso Viejo’s Soka University.

Their recent paintings and drawings focus on the natural world, particularly the landscapes and countrysides of their native Argentina, as well as some local Orange County canyons and forests, including Aliso and Woods Canyons Wilderness Park near Soka University.

The two artists arrived in Aliso Viejo 10 days before the show’s opening to paint the natural environments here and to prepare the exhibit, which features about 150 works.

“We both are in touch with nature,” said Salvadó, 39, who was born and raised in Buenos Aires. “It was sort of like a coincidence that we were both drifting into more naturalistic subjects and things, so that’s how the idea came up. It was something that we had in common, so for the show, it was perfect.”

Sebastián Chillemi, the elder of the self-described “dynamic duo” at 49, lives in San Martin, one hour outside Buenos Aires, Argentina’s capital. But he goes into the city daily to paint and to sell work outdoors, usually at the Palermo Viejo art fair in the Plaza Cortazar.

“It’s not easy for artists to connect with artists, because it’s a very lonely profession,” Chillemi said. “We work eight hours in solitaire. Artists are like that. So we learn from each other. It’s great to be able to connect.”

Courtesy of Soka University Artist Sebastián Chillemi's "Flower Pot" is part of the "Sleeping in the forest: dreamscapes of nature and society" exhibit at Soka University in Aliso Viejo.

The title of the exhibit, “Sleeping in the forest: dreamscapes of nature and society,” embodies “a time of reflection in the middle of nature, and the forest, plants and animals,” Chillemi said in Spanish, his words translated by Salvadó.

“I want to show that there’s still a wonderful world of nature to be seen, and it’s all around us,” Chillemi said.

Arie Galles, professor emeritus of painting and drawing at Soka, served as curator. The works vary in size and subject, but many depict plants, flowers in bloom and clusters of human figures and faces.

They appear to be inspired by European Impressionism, the Latin American Vanguardia movement, as well as Paul Gauguin, Pop Art and Andy Warhol. One can see references to Warhol’s neon pink, red and white flowers in Chillemi’s paintings and pastels.

French symbolist Odelion Redon’s 1906 painting “The Buddha” has also been been a very important influence, especially for Salvadó, he said.

This show marks the second time in eight years the two have shown together at Soka University, a four-year liberal arts college that’s founded upon the Buddhist principles of peace, human rights and the sanctity of life.

Many years ago, Soka professor Kristi Wilson met Salvadó in San Francisco, and met Chillemi when he was selling his work in a public space in Argentina.

“They were drawn to the work,” Salvadó said.

Wilson suggested the duo present their work to the university’s art committee and the committee approved an exhibition project.

“It’s really important for any artist to be able to show your work outside your country,” said Salvadó, again translating for Chillemi. “But if you find a place that shows interest in receiving you, that’s really key.”

Chillemi has shown his work throughout Argentina, as well as Brazil, Spain, Mexico and France. Salvadó has also shown his work in Argentina, Brazil and Colombia.

Courtesy of Soka University Artist Pablo Salvadó's "One Look" is one of the works exhibited in "Sleeping in the forest: dreamscapes of nature and society" at Soka University in Aliso Viejo until Jan. 7.

Buddhism is not just a coincidence for these artists.

Salvadó said he’s interested in Buddhism and attended several meetings of the Soka Gakkai network in Argentina. That originally Japanese religious movement has spread across the world, and the current president of Soka Gakkai International, Daisaku Ikeda, founded the Soka Schools system in Japan and Soka University of America in 1987.

“The vibe here at the school is very welcoming, very warm,” Salvadó said. “It’s not like some other galleries and institutions. Here, everything flows and I think it’s because spirituality is something at the base of things.”

Chillemi, too, said Buddhism has influenced his artwork and perspective.

“Buddhism has to do with respecting one another, and respecting nature, so he feels connected to that feeling, that way of life,” Salvadó said, translating for Chillemi. “The concept of interdependency — we all depend on each other, so he finds that interesting.”

The title of this exhibition also carries special meaning, the duo said.

In the origin story of Buddhism, the Indian prince Siddhartha Gautama meditated for seven days in the forest under a Bodhi tree and reached enlightenment, becoming a revered religious figure.

“We achieved these works by sleeping in a forest, like a Buddha,” Salvadó said with a smile.

If You Go

What: “Sleeping in the forest: dreamscapes of nature and society”

When: Through Jan. 7; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

Where: Founders Hall Art Gallery, Soka University, One University Drive, Aliso Viejo

Admission: Free

Information: 949-480-4000 or visit soka.edu

RICHARD CHANG is a contributor to Times Community News.