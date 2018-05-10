The Crowd: ‘Dancing for Tomorrow's Stars’ benefits Assistance League of Newport-Mesa

The luncheon fashion event concluded with an emotional address from a woman named Nikki Marrone who lived at the Childhelp Merv Griffin Village when she was just 7 years old. Marrone shared with the audience that it was the first time in her young life that she had ever felt safe, and that experience at the Village was instrumental in setting her on a path for a successful life. Childhelp estimates that some five children die everyday from abuse and neglect in the United States. For the past six decades Childhelp's mission has been to combat this horrendous situation. To learn more, go to childhelp.org.