The Crowd: ‘Dancing for Tomorrow's Stars’ benefits Assistance League of Newport-Mesa

The 10th anniversary of "Dancing for Tomorrow's Stars" benefiting the Assistance League of Newport-Mesa charmed 250 donors coming together at the City National Grove of Anaheim to raise an impressive $200,000 in support of the worthwhile programs of the Assistance League.
Karen Treaccar welcomed the large and enthusiastic crowd including a panel of local celebrity judges charged with the task of rating the dancers' performances. The 2018 judges included Newport's Cate Heck, Mario Rodriguez and Tom Hicks.
The party opened with a cocktail reception followed by a seated five-course dinner. Co-chairing the massive undertaking were Joanne Johnston and Judy Weightman with special honorary chair Heidi Miller, who had previously performed as a celebrity dancer in 2014. On a personal note, it is essential to recognize Miller not only for her extensive civic and community service, but she was also my kidney donor saving my life on Nov. 17, 2017 in a transplant operation performed at Cedar Sinai Medical Center Los Angeles. Miller will always be my personal honorary chair.
The local dancers performing with professionals and helping to raise the significant funds for the Assistance League included Brianna Becker partnered with Eddie Alba. Becker took home "Best Female Dancer" honors at the end of the show.
Jonathon Curci partnered with Pascui Krajewski and Curci was named "Most Debonair" dancer. Kelly Emmes performed with Moses Ramos and she was awarded the title "Most Wow." Thad Foret danced with Cristina Valdivia and took home the prized "Best Male Dancer" trophy. Also, on stage was John Long partnered with Kristina Kudelko with Long being named "Most Elegant" dancer. And finally, Anne Manassero dancing with Peter Krajewski was named "The Most Sparkly" dancer in the show. Emceeing the entire event was Bob Miller calling attention to VIP sponsors including brothers Bruce and Don Ayers III, Eddie Alba, the Palanjian family and Foret.
Spotted in the celebratory crowd were dedicated volunteers and committee members including Marie France Lefebvre, Dana Jacobsen, Mary Pat Earl, Catherine Sloan and Barbara Fitch to name only a few. Local celeb guests dressed to impress were Heidi and Barry Aronoff, Toni and John Ginger, Ann Marie and Roger Alford, Barbara and Wendell Maberry, Charlene Prager, Penny Weise and the exceptionally pretty Janet Curci cheering on her grandson Jonathon.
To learn more about the work of the Assistance League of Newport-Mesa please visit alnm.org.
Champions of children in need unite
For the past 32 years they have called their annual event "For The Love Of A Child." And they mean it.
The Orange County Chapter of Childhelp, one of the most active in the nation, produced its 2018 fashion show luncheon at the Fashion Island Hotel in Newport Beach. Co-chaired by Linda Burns and Tami Smith, the afternoon in Newport Beach brought in more than $375,000 in support from some 400 donors.
The spring event opened with a welcome from Julie Adams, Orange County Childhelp president, who introduced a roster of very special donors and guests including Joyce Simon, Diana Miner, Kelly Haugen, Jennifer Kite, Susan Earlabaugh, Gina Van Ocker, Gwen Forquer, Katherine Meredith, Pam Pharris, Debra Violette, Joy Whitlock, Mary Allyn Dexter and Patricia Ford.
What is impressive about this list of names is that all of these women have remained dedicated to the mission of Childhelp year in and year out. Rescuing abused, abandoned and neglected kids for all of them as well as for so many of the members and donors to the cause is frankly a religious calling.
Also deserving special mention for the unyielding dedication is Childhelp National Board Member Patti Edwards who has been a leader of the troops for decades. She joins many prominent local citizens including Olivia Abel, Julia Argyros, Shannon Argyros, Christine Bren, Jacquie Casey and Maralou Harrington as significant supporters of the cause. Also in the platinum category of support are Eve Ruffato, Jennifer Segerstrom, Valaree Wahler, Janet Ronnenberg, Priscilla Marconi, Cate Heck, Wendy Hales, JoAnn Fanticola, Donna Clark, Rebecca McLarand, Deborah Nesbitt and representing South Coast Plaza, Kathryn Cenci who presided over the presentation of a spectacular spring runway show.
As is customary at the annual Childhelp spring event, honors were bestowed upon donors making a difference. This year the "Children's Friend Award" went to Tilly Levine and the "Inspirational Award" went to Beverly Cohen.
The luncheon fashion event concluded with an emotional address from a woman named Nikki Marrone who lived at the Childhelp Merv Griffin Village when she was just 7 years old. Marrone shared with the audience that it was the first time in her young life that she had ever felt safe, and that experience at the Village was instrumental in setting her on a path for a successful life. Childhelp estimates that some five children die everyday from abuse and neglect in the United States. For the past six decades Childhelp's mission has been to combat this horrendous situation. To learn more, go to childhelp.org.
