California Proposition 8 could reduce access to dialysis clinics

If clinic closures become a reality — and they will if Proposition 8 passes this November — patients seeking dialysis treatment will be forced to travel to the closest available treatment facility, which could be any number of miles away. This will result in missed treatments for many, and others will have to rely upon already over-burdened emergency rooms for treatment at a much higher cost to the health care system. That is not a way to live your life, and in no way matches the quality care received in clinics dedicated to dialysis treatment.