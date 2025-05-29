Mailbag: Veteran disappointed in MAGA-style Memorial Day in Huntington Beach

Someone wrote “MAGA” on the sand at Huntington City Beach during protests on May 1, 2020.

As a former U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman I served with the 3rd Marine Division in Vietnam where I tended to Marines in combat and where I received my own Purple Heart medal. It is on Memorial Day that I attend Memorial Day services to pay respects to my fellow Marines and sailors who never made it home, as I was lucky enough to do.

As a resident of Huntington Beach I attended this year’s event at Pier Plaza by the pier where Memorial Day services are held annually. This year’s service had the undertones of a mini MAGA pep rally. The former H.B. city attorney stood up for a bow as he was praised for doing the good work for H.B. back in Washington, D.C. We know what that work is.

During a reading of the fallen, a council member dressed in bright MAGA red stood out as the current president did when he attended Pope Francis’ recent funeral services. Attention-getting to be sure. This smug show of politics was so out of line. The day is meant to honor the fallen — not to enhance your political standing.

Victor Bravo

Huntington Beach

Newport Beach school board election

The Newport Beach City Council, which was once considered fiscally conservative, has been involved in its share of lawsuits. Perhaps this is not unusual for a city of its size. The most important one at the present time is the lawsuit that has been filed by a representative organization of residents alleging the city has violated its charter . Also, other memorable ones involved issues related to John Wayne Airport and with Banning Ranch.

As to lawsuits, I have advocated for many years for greater transparency regarding the litigation the city is involved in, including its costs, but with no results.

By the end of next month, public funds amounting over half a million dollars will have been spent on two special elections since 2022. The election for the NMUSD school board seat will cost up to nearly $500,000.

The latest use of a large sum of the public’s money was brought about by a petition signed by 361 people against a population of 123,000 NMUSD voters. It has brought disunity to Newport Beach and is a perfect example of fiscal irresponsibility, which has been supported by some of the City Council.

On May 14, it was revealed by the Daily Pilot that the majority of the City Council has been backing a candidate with a questionable financial history. Andrea McElroy’s financial and litigation background brings scrutiny to her qualifications to serve on the school board. Evidently some of her public supporters are unaware of this because two of them wrote previously in a letter to be made available to the city, “Andrea, a business owner and mother, brings proven fiscal accountability...” They described her as earning trust from neighbors, educators and leaders.

It is unknown who was privy to Andrea’s true financial background. Maybe everybody was and they supported her nonetheless. There is also the possibility that they were just careless in their background check. Her support has seemed to remain consistent despite this revelation.

It certainly would have been much more harmonious to the public and advantageous to the schools if the legal selection of Kirstin Walsh had never been challenged.

Lynn Lorenz

Newport Beach

As a former school board president who helped forge the partnership between our city and school district to bring school resource officers (SROs) to our campuses, I write to express my strong support for Andrea McElroy’s candidacy for NMUSD school board trustee and to highlight the significance of her endorsement from the Newport Beach Police and Fire associations.

Years ago, our community recognized the need for a collaborative approach to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. The introduction of SROs was a pivotal step, blending law enforcement’s expertise with our schools’ nurturing environments. This program, built on trust and mutual respect, has fostered safer schools while creating positive relationships between students, staff and officers. It wasn’t just about security — it was about building a culture of care, accountability and community.

The Police and Fire associations’ endorsement of Andrea is no small matter. These organizations represent the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting us, and their support tells us that Andrea understands the delicate balance required to maintain safe, supportive schools. Their trust in her reflects her commitment to policies that prioritize student safety while respecting the unique role of educators. As someone who has seen the SRO program’s impact firsthand, I know how critical it is to have leaders like Andrea who value these partnerships.

Andrea’s vision aligns with the principles that guided our original efforts: collaboration, community engagement and a steadfast commitment to our students’ futures. Her endorsement by the Police and Fire associations underscores her ability to bridge public safety and education, ensuring our schools remain places where students can thrive.

I urge our community to support Andrea. Her leadership will honor the legacy of our SRO program and strengthen the bonds that help our schools and our city succeed.

Karen Yelsey,

Former NMUSD school board president

Corona del Mar

I am writing to recommend Andrea McElroy for the open position on the Newport-Mesa Unified School District school board. I am a retired NMUSD teacher. I taught elementary students at Newport Heights Elementary for 28 years. I also taught for the education department at the University of California, Irvine and was a regular lecturer for the teacher education department at UCI.

I had the pleasure of teaching Andrea’s daughter, Savannah, for two years, as a second grader and as a third grader. During these periods of time, Andrea was a regular weekly volunteer in my classroom. Her easy rapport with my students enabled me to have her lead a small group of struggling math students every week. These groups usually included two or three second language students. Andrea was firm, but her sense of humor put the kids at ease, and they always looked forward to their group time with her.

Andrea’s daughter, Savannah, was one of the most creative and talented students I’ve had the good fortune to teach. From a very young age Savannah sang publicly, and her poise on stage naturally led her to an interest in acting. Savannah began playing the lead role in school productions at Newport Heights, and throughout her entire tenure in NMUSD. Although she attended Newport Harbor High School, she was often asked to perform in productions at other Newport Mesa high schools when needed, including Estancia and CDM. Contributing to the community was something both Andrea and Savannah enjoyed very much. Andrea began as the parent lead volunteer for our school plays at Newport Heights, and she continued to run school productions throughout Savannah’s career at Newport Mesa.

Andrea McElroy was the most prolific supporter of the arts in NMUSD during my time in the district. Being a performing musician myself, I can’t imagine a better suited candidate for the school board. In my opinion, NMUSD has always needed a champion for the arts like Andrea.

John G. Daffron

Huntington Beach

H.B. leadership a ‘parade of gimmicks’

This Huntington Beach City Council is a collection of opportunists lacking true leadership or the skills to govern effectively. What you call leadership is nothing more than a parade of gimmicks — empty gestures masking incompetence.

And it’s the citizens who foot the bill for council failures. Just look at the air show settlement fiasco and the growing list of reckless legal battles we’re likely to lose — each one, a costly reminder of the council’s inability to govern responsibly.

H.B. residents reacted to the latest council library overreach and collected more than 13,000 signatures to get Measures A and B on the ballot. Measure A would repeal a City Council ordinance that created a 21-member panel to oversee children’s books — an unelected, unqualified group overriding trained library staff is farcical. If someone objects to a book in the library, they can submit a formal complaint. A panel of three librarians will then review the book and decide whether it is proper for that specific section of the library.

Measure B protects the public library from privatization by requiring voter approval before it can be outsourced.

Stop the H.B. City Council now and vote “yes” on Measures A and B. Protect history before it is too late. Remember: Hitler did not start with ovens — he started with books. First banned, then burned — then came the people.

Andrew Einhorn

Huntington Beach

You can tell the character of an individual by the way he responds to criticism. Chad Williams responded by using the word “porn.” Black’s law dictionary defines “porn” as that which is pertaining to obscene literature; obscene, licentious, appealing to a prurient interest.

If an individual’s prurient interest is aroused by a book on potty training, then he must be a very disturbed individual. The H.B. City Council seeks to privatize and control the library and ban any books they deem unfit. They appointed a committee of unqualified individuals to determine what books are fit. This is what “Fahrenheit 451” is about. It took the signatures of nearly 14,000 registered voters, both Democrats and Republicans, to qualify and schedule the June 10, special election, at a cost of more than $1 million, when the election could have been held in November. I urge all voters to read Measures A and B to see if any porn issues are present and vote with a clear conscience.

That is why I ask all Huntington Beach residents to see this election as a mandate against the MAGA vested city council and vote “yes” on both Measure A and B, to preserve the independence of our community library.

As the Rolling Stones song goes. The H.B. City Council can’t always get what they want, they get what they need!

Richard C. Armendariz

Huntington Beach

The Huntington Beach City Council continues to misinterpret the 1st Amendment — often invoking freedom of religion while ignoring the foundational principle of separation of church and state.

You’re free to practice your faith in your home, your place of worship and among your community. However, intentionally imposing religious beliefs through city governance—whether in council chambers or in public libraries—is, in my view, unconstitutional.

This special election goes beyond library content. It’s about protecting our freedoms, our community’s quality of life, and the 1st Amendment rights of all its residents. It’s become a referendum on how we expect our City Council to govern — respectfully, lawfully and with due consideration.

Regardless of our political views or religious affiliation (among the 30+ houses of worship in our city), we must reject the divisive rhetoric and confrontational behavior that’s tearing our city apart.

We all agree: Parents — not the government — should guide their children’s upbringing.

Further, any attempt to privatize our public library system must be put to a citywide vote, not rubber-stamped by a City Council majority.

If you agree, please vote “yes” on Measures A and B.

Measure A repeals the Library Book Review Committee Ordinance.

Measure B requires a public vote before contracting with any private, for-profit entity to manage our library system.

Larry Slonim

Huntington Beach