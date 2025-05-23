The Crowd: Wortmanns presented Good Sea Scouts award; Roy Emerson Tennis Classic underway

John Wortmann, center, stands with with members of Troop 90 at Newport Sea Base event “All Hands On Deck.”

“All Hands On Deck,” an evening on the Newport Harbor held at Sea Base Newport attracted a shoulder-to-shoulder nautical crowd on a blustery Friday night. The event was a benefit for Scouting America.

They came to honor John and Anne Wortmann, the 2025 Good Sea Scout Award recipients were praised for exemplary community service supporting scouting, as well as an impressive roster of local endeavors that uplift the community.

Anne Wortmann shares remarks after receiving the 2025 Good Sea Scout Award at the “All Hands on Deck” celebration. (Kevin Le)

Advertisement

A late afternoon arrival provided an ideal setting for gathering on the bayfront lawn of Newport Sea Base as Denovan Lino, chief operating officer of Scouting America, Orange County Council, welcomed the Wortmanns as they arrived with family members Devon and Jared Miller, Cade Miller, and Becky and John Wortmann III. Also front and center for the honors was the 2024 Sea Scout Man of the Year Jim Ulcickas, who was there with his wife, Julie Ann. They were greeting the crowd alongside Patricia White, a member of the committee producing the event.

Guests including Jeff and Tracy Rowerdink with daughter Fallon back in town from Princeton for the summer, joined significant underwriters Richard Wolpow with Jill Taylor and Mickie Purcell. Also on scene were Robin Sanders, Bob and Kim Miller, Bill and Michelle Sharp, Thom and Andrea McElroy, Noel and Kathy Hamilton, Jon Langford, Brian Bowis, and Michael and Shana Spitzer.

Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton, right, presents a city commendation to John and Anne Wortmann. (Kevin Le)

Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton addressed the crowd with his signature rally call… “Mayor of the best city in America!” Applause rang out supporting the Sea Scout mission and the Wortmanns’ contributions. Some $50,000 was raised to help Scouting America Orange County Council programs that reach about 40,000 youth annually in the O.C.

Jim Ulcickas, from left, Anne Wortmann, John Wortmann, Denovan Lino and Patricia

White attend the 2025 Good Sea Scout Awards reception. (Kevin Le)

Other well-known community members in attendance were Robyn Grant, Steve Rosansky, Gary Sherwin, Scott LeFleur, Mardo and Seyda Ayvazyan, Chef Jamie Gwen with her mom, Lana Sills, Devon and Kevin Martin, Cindy Racco and Nicole Roberts.

Denovan Lino introduced Anne and John, commenting, “Your generosity makes it possible for 10,000 young people to set sail, explore the marine environment, and discover their potential. John and Anne, your belief in our mission is a powerful force in creating these life-shaping experiences.”

Anne Wortmann spoke first, charming the crowd with humility and concluding with an introduction of her husban,d who took the microphone praising his wife for her steadfast and unyielding support. Recounting their experience together serving the community on many projects over many decades.

“For more than a century, Scouting America, Orange County Council has empowered youth with opportunities that build character, develop leadership, and inspire service. Youth in scouting grow through hands-on experiences that shape them into tomorrow’s leaders,” said Elena Garcia, event manager for the organization.

From sailing to tennis

The Roy Emerson Tennis Classic kicked off May 22 and is continuing through this Memorial Day weekend at three tennis clubs in Orange County.

With a home base at Palisades Tennis Club, the major tennis event will benefit Save Our Youth (SOY), a nonprofit founded and run by community women in west side Costa Mesa who refer to themselves as “Madres de Costa Mesa.”

Their mission is to guide and support their teenage children avoiding the harmful societal temptations offered via street and gang influences too prevalent today. Most parents involved are immigrants who embrace a strong connection to the value of education as a path to a better future for their children.

Joy and Roy Emerson, from left, with Britt Meyer in support of the Roy Emerson Tennis Classic taking place over Memorial Day weekend in Newport Beach.

(Ann Chatillon)

Supporting SOY and the weekend Roy Emerson Tournament are Newport Mesa women joining major benefactor Britt Meyer, tournament chair Chris Garber, tournament director Drew Arbeiter and Cameron Ball, manager of Costa Mesa Tennis Center. They were working with advocates Aly Shepard, Laura McArdell, Deb Russel, Nancy Capellini, Ann Aatich and Nancy Fries.

Major underwriting support for SOY and the tournament comes from the charitable support of Britt and Bob Meyer, Barbara and Alex Bowie, Nancy Collins, Barbara Johnson, Liz Maxson and Pamela Selber, among others.

Eight-one singles and doubles tennis matches were played on the first day of play. Men’s open singles matches were played at Palisades Tennis Club. Costa Mesa Tennis Center welcomed various 3.5 and 4.0 men’s and women’s matches. Mesa Verde Country Club hosted 3.5 women’s doubles, 4.5 men’s singles, as well as men’s open singles on the first day.

Among the guests supporting SOY via the Roy Emerson Tennis Classic are, from left, Liz Maxson, Pam Selber and Nancy Cullins. (Ann Chatillon)

On Friday, matches took place at Palisades, Costa Mesa, Mesa Verde CC, and Newport Beach Tennis Club, continued into the evening, concluding with an 8 p.m. match.

Today, Saturday, matches start at 8:30 a.m. at all locations except Newport Beach Tennis Club. Matches will go on all day at Palisades and Costa Mesa, finishing up after 4 p.m.

Sunday matches also begin at 8:30 a.m. at Palisades TC and Costa Mesa TC with semifinals of every division, singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

On Monday, the finals day, play starts with the NTRP divisions, 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5 singles matches at 8:30 a.m. All matches will be played at Palisades Tennis Club. At 10 a.m., the final of the Open singles division for men, women, and the 50 and over men’s division will take place. Men’s and women’s open doubles will be played at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Among those in attendance at the launch event for this year’s Roy Emerson Tennis Classic to benefit SOY, were, from left, donors Barbara and Alex Bowie, Britt Meyer and Barbara Johnson. (Ann Chatillon)

More than 500 players registered to play the tournament over its five days. Prize money totaling $15,000 will be distributed to winners presented by Palisades Tennis Club owner Eric Davidson.