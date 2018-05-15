Healthcare bill is written to increase headlines, not lower costs

If Democrats really want to get healthcare right, they might consider working with healthcare providers to find a solution. Sadly, that was not the case with their proposal. It was written with almost no input from doctors, hospitals or insurers. The authors' disdain for healthcare providers was made clear by their decision to block anyone working in the industry from sitting on the price-setting commission. While an amendment to the bill did away with that ban, it is telling that the bill's supporters didn't think some of the most knowledgeable healthcare experts deserve a seat at the table.