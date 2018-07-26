Laguna Beach council candidate Sue Kempf calls for ‘progressive, out-of-the-box thinking’

“Parking is at the heart of nearly every issue that we have practically,” she said. “Well, we can’t do this because of parking; we can’t do that because of parking. But we never do anything about it. We put the way-finding signs in there, and we have the trolleys, but we don’t do anything significant about it, like we don’t build a parking lot at Act V, for example, and then trolley people in. We don’t try to build discrete structures in north and central Laguna and get people parking in there.”