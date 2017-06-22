Chargers' training camp practices in Costa Mesa start July 30

The Los Angeles Chargers will hold the first of 12 free public training camp practices at Costa Mesa’s Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex on July 30, the NFL team announced Thursday. The last will be Aug. 22.

All the practices at the sports complex are scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon. Gates will open one hour before each session.

Another public practice is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2 at LeBard Stadium at Orange Coast College, also in Costa Mesa.

The Chargers’ complete training camp schedule is available at chargers.com/camp, where fans are encouraged to reserve free bleacher seating passes — available on a first-come, first-served basis — beginning July 1.

The Chargers and the city of Costa Mesa agreed in March for the team, which is relocating from San Diego, to hold training camp at two Hammett sports fields for up to 10 seasons.

Fields 3 and 4 at the sports complex at 2750 Fairview Road — also known as the Farm — are being upgraded to NFL standards. The Chargers anticipate making about $1 million worth of improvements to the complex, according to the team’s website.

Plans are in place for the Chargers to use the visiting-team locker rooms at Orange Coast College, said Julie Clevenger, OCC’s director of college and community support.

The Chargers also would use the weight room near the stadium at OCC. Players are set to be shuttled to the training camp fields, Clevenger said.

Public parking for training camp practices will be available for $10 at the OC Fair & Event Center off Arlington Drive. Parking will be valid the entire day should fans also want to attend the Orange County Fair, which runs July 14 through Aug. 13.

A dedicated location for ride-share service drop-off and pickup will be available adjacent to the Hammett complex.

