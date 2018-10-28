CdM, Los Alamitos, Ocean View and Laguna Beach earn top-four seeds in football playoffs

For the ninth straight year, Corona del Mar High earned one of the top four seeds in the CIF Southern Section football playoffs.
This season the Sea Kings will enter the postseason as the favorites to win their division.
CdM is the No. 1 seed in Division 4, highlighting one of seven local football teams qualifying for the playoffs on Sunday.
Los Alamitos and Edison made the playoffs in Division 2, Huntington Beach in Division 6, Fountain Valley in Division 8, Ocean View in Division 11 and Laguna Beach in Division 12. The Griffins and Seahawks received No. 4 seeds in their respective divisions, while the Breakers are the No. 2 seed in their division.
The Sea Kings and Griffins, who shared the Sunset League title, are the two hottest teams in the area. Both programs are 8-0-1 in their last nine games.
Top-seeded CdM (8-1-1), which claimed its seventh straight league crown, opens the Division 4 playoffs against Redondo Union (4-6) at Newport Harbor High on Friday. The Sea Hawks took fourth place in the Bay League.
Fourth-seeded Los Alamitos (8-1-1), the two-time defending Sunset League champion, hosts Westlake (7-3) in the first round in Division 2 at either Cerritos College in Norwalk or Veterans Memorial Stadium in Long Beach on Thursday or Friday. The Warriors finished third in the Marmonte League.
Edison (5-5), the third-place team from the Sunset League, plays a Division 2 first-round game at Sea View League champion San Juan Hills (7-3) on Friday. These two teams played a nonleague game on Sept. 7, with the Chargers beating the host Stallions 33-14.
Huntington Beach (6-4), an at-large entry in Division 6, travels to No. 2-seeded St. Margaret’s (9-1) in the first round on Friday. The Oilers placed fourth in the Sunset League, while the Tartans won the San Joaquin League.
Fountain Valley (5-5), the fifth-place team from the Sunset League, received an at-large berth in Division 8 and will play a first-round game against No. 3 Santa Ana (8-2) at Santa Ana Stadium on Friday. The Saints were the Orange Coast League champions.
Ocean View (9-1), which received a No. 4 seed in Division 11, travels to Irvine (4-6) for its opener on Friday. The Seahawks finished in a three-way tie atop the Pac 4 League standings, but a coin flip made them the league’s No. 3 representative. The Vaqueros split second place in the Pacific Coast League.
Laguna Beach, which shared first place in the Pac-4 League, reached the playoffs for the third consecutive year, a first for the program. The No. 2-seeded Breakers (8-2) host Saddleback Valley Christian (3-6) in the first round in Division 12 on Friday. The Warriors were the runner-up finishers in the San Joaquin League.