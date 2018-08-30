Week 2 High School Football Preview: Costa Mesa vs. Loara

Breakdown: Two teams that have struggled in recent years are both looking for their first win of the season, as Costa Mesa (0-2) travels to play Loara (0-1) … The Mustangs have been outscored 72-9 in their first two games, including last week’s 35-3 setback against Santiago … Costa Mesa now plays against a second straight team from the Garden Grove League … The Mustangs are trying to avoid their second 0-3 start in three years. The 2016 team started 0-9 before beating Saddleback in its season finale … Costa Mesa beat Loara 24-20 last season … Loara opened its season last week with a 34-21 loss at Estancia. The Saxons gave up five rushing touchdowns, including three to Trevor Pacheco … Loara has not had a winning season since 2013, which was also the last time the Saxons made the CIF Southern Section playoffs. Since then, Loara has gone a combined 3-38, including a 2-8 record last season.