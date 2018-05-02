Estancia baseball moves closer to playoff berth with win over Calvary Chapel

Jake Alai led off the third with a grounder to third baseman Troy Lombardo. He tried to backhand the ball, and it went off his glove and toward the left-field line. The error was the second of four by Calvary Chapel and it allowed Alai to reach second. Hayden Pearce's sacrifice bunt moved Alai over to third, and two pitches later, Rodriguez singled to right field and drove in the game's first run.