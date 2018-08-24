Week 1 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Loara

Breakdown: Estancia kicks off its 12th season under coach Mike Bargas … Loara opens against the Eagles for the seventh straight year. Estancia is 4-2 in the last six meetings with Loara … The Saxons, from the Garden Grove League, play the first of two straight games against Orange Coast League opponents. Loara hosts Costa Mesa on Sept. 6 at Glover Stadium in Anaheim … The Eagles have key returners in Pacheco, who rushed for 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, and Cash and that should help them avoid a second consecutive slow start to the season. Estancia dropped its first five games last year … The Saxons only won two games in 2017, one of those was a 39-19 victory over Estancia.