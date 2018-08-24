DAILY PILOT

Week 1 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Loara

By
| Sports Editor |
Aug 23, 2018 | 9:10 PM
Estancia High's Trevor Pacheco, shown running the ball against Loara on Aug. 31, 2017, faces the Saxons for the second straight year on Friday. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Estancia High

Key Eagles: Sr. RB Trevor Pacheco; Jr. QB Jaycen Cash; Sr. FS/WR Hayden Pearce

Key Saxons: Sr. QB/FS Matt Blackney; Jr. RB/K Roberto Aguilar; Sr. WR/DB Drew Perkins

Breakdown: Estancia kicks off its 12th season under coach Mike Bargas … Loara opens against the Eagles for the seventh straight year. Estancia is 4-2 in the last six meetings with Loara … The Saxons, from the Garden Grove League, play the first of two straight games against Orange Coast League opponents. Loara hosts Costa Mesa on Sept. 6 at Glover Stadium in Anaheim … The Eagles have key returners in Pacheco, who rushed for 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, and Cash and that should help them avoid a second consecutive slow start to the season. Estancia dropped its first five games last year … The Saxons only won two games in 2017, one of those was a 39-19 victory over Estancia.

