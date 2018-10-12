Week 8 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Orange

Breakdown: This is the homecoming game for Estancia, but the Eagles come in as underdogs as they host Orange in a battle of Orange Coast League unbeatens … Both teams are ranked in their respective divisions. Estancia (5-2, 2-0 in league) is No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 13 and Orange (6-1, 2-0), which won the Division 13 title last season, is No. 3 in Division 9 … The Eagles and Panthers come into the game in a three-way tie for first place in the league with Santa Ana … Orange has won six straight since a 21-18 loss at Garden Grove to open the season … The Panthers have won their first two league games, against Saddleback and Costa Mesa, by a combined 143-0.