Week 8 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Orange

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Estancia High
Key Eagles: Jr. QB Jaycen Cash (64 of 120 passing for 1,072 yards, 10 TDs and four INTs; 62 carries for 433 yards and eight TDs); Sr. RB/CB Trevor Pacheco (115 carries for 1,053 yards and 10 TDs; 10 catches for 121 yards and one TD; 10 tackles); Sr. WR/CB Nathan Guyot (21 catches for 354 yards and two TDs; 37 tackles); Jr. LB Nathan Pacheco (58 tackles)
Key Panthers: So. QB Daylen Pedroza (57 of 83 passing for 1,043 yards, 10 TDs and two INTs; 58 carries for 448 yards and eight TDs); Jr. RB Andrew Andrade (28 carries for 288 yards and four TDs; 21 catches for 488 yards and three TDs); Jr. RB/MLB Dylan Moses (52 carries for 381 yards and six TDs); Sr. DL Siuleo Kanatea (47 tackles, six sacks)
Breakdown: This is the homecoming game for Estancia, but the Eagles come in as underdogs as they host Orange in a battle of Orange Coast League unbeatens … Both teams are ranked in their respective divisions. Estancia (5-2, 2-0 in league) is No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 13 and Orange (6-1, 2-0), which won the Division 13 title last season, is No. 3 in Division 9 … The Eagles and Panthers come into the game in a three-way tie for first place in the league with Santa Ana … Orange has won six straight since a 21-18 loss at Garden Grove to open the season … The Panthers have won their first two league games, against Saddleback and Costa Mesa, by a combined 143-0.