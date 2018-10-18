DAILY PILOT

Week 9 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Santa Ana

David Carrillo Peñaloza
By
| Sports Editor |
Oct 18, 2018 | 4:15 PM
Estancia High running back Trevor Pacheco (10), seen running against Orange on Oct. 12, has rushed for 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. (Christine Cotter)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Santa Ana Stadium

Key Eagles: Sr. RB/CB Trevor Pacheco (138 carries for 1,169 yards and 12 TDs; 11 catches for 133 yards and one TD; 10 tackles); Jr. QB Jaycen Cash (68 of 134 passing for 1,123 yards, 10 TDs and four INTs; 73 carries for 493 yards and nine TDs); Sr. WR/CB Nathan Guyot (22 catches for 355 yards and two TDs; 37 tackles, two INTs, three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, one force fumble)

Key Saints: Sr. QB Julian Gomez (67 of 107 passing for 967 yards, three TDs and one INT; 33 carries for 286 yards and one TD); Sr. RB/DB/KR/PR Drew Ramirez (102 carries for 973 yards and three TDs; 31 catches for 343 yards; 26 tackles); Sr. TE/DE Nick Larriva (12 catches for 216 yards and one TD; 37 tackles, six sacks)

Breakdown: Estancia faces an Orange Coast League favorite for the second consecutive week … Santa Ana (6-2, 3-0 in league), ranked No. 4 in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 poll, is tied for first place with Orange (7-1, 3-0), which won 49-18 at Estancia last week, handing the Eagles their first league setback … Estancia (5-3, 2-1), No. 10 in Division 13, is in third place, a game ahead of fourth-place Calvary Chapel (1-7, 1-2). Estancia owns the head-to-head tiebreaker against Calvary Chapel … The Saints, who won the Golden West League title the previous two years, have won 14 straight games in league play … The Eagles wrap up the regular season against Costa Mesa in the Battle for the Bell rivalry game on Oct. 26, while Santa Ana has a showdown with Orange.

