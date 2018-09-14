DAILY PILOT

Week 4 High School Football Preview: Fountain Valley vs. Adelanto

David Carrillo Peñaloza
By
| Sports Editor |
Sep 13, 2018 | 6:30 PM
Fountain Valley High running back Mathew Fuiava, seen being tackled by Woodbridge's Jared Ayvazian on Aug. 31, has rushed for 355 yards and seven touchdowns this season. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Adelanto High

Key Barons: Jr. QB Josh Stupin (64 of 103 passing for 1,096 yards, 12 TDs and two INTs); Sr. RB Mathew Fuiava (35 carries for 355 yards and seven TDs); Sr. WR/KR Brandon Krause (28 catches for 464 yards and five TDs); Sr. WR/RB/KR/PR Kishaun Sykes (10 catches for 317 yards and four TDs; six carries for 104 yards and two TDs)

Key Saints: Jr. RB Marshawn Buchanan; Jr. WR/FS Omari McCullough; Jr. QB Angel Ochoa; Sr. OLB Tyree Meeks

Breakdown: Fountain Valley will play its first game without linebackers coach Scott Panique, who passed away last Sunday … The Barons (4-0), ranked No. 3 in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 poll, are making the 90-mile trip to the Mojave Desert … Adelanto (4-0), No. 2 in Division 13, has turned things around this season after going a combined 4-25 the past three years … Fountain Valley is off to its best start since 2009, when it won its first eight games … The Saints, who are at home for the third consecutive week, have never won five games in a season. Adelanto has been playing varsity football since 2013.

