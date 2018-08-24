Ocean View rides offensive line, big plays to win over Los Amigos

Ocean View High football coach Luis Nuñez had the expectation that his team would need time to find its footing offensively on Thursday night.
The Seahawks planned to plug in several new names into the battle of the trenches. He knew that mistakes would be made, but they needed to stay together regardless.
In the end, the Seahawks’ offensive line rotation of Kevin Blackmore, Daniel Blackmore, Lucio Silva, Lupe Brito, Dillon Grunbaum and Erik Soriano had the last laugh.
The Seahawks masked their mistakes with big play after big play, and Ocean View opened its season with a 41-7 win over host Los Amigos at Garden Grove High.
Senior wide receiver Naeco Logan had three catches for 65 yards, all three of which went for touchdowns. His second was a 30-yard catch while streaking up the right side on a third-and-20 situation.
“We just knew that was going to pop open,” Logan said. “Our line held up. Phenomenal. People were doubting our line and everything. They just need to not do that because our line is holding up, protecting for everybody and giving us time to make plays like that.”
Nuñez said he made it a point to address the offensive line during his pregame speech.
They waited their turn, and I told them in my pregame speech, they’ve earned every right to be out here.
“They’re young and inexperienced, but they’re not young in age,” Nuñez said. “These guys are all seniors. They’ve waited their turn. They have been here for four years. They’ve been in the weight room. They never complain.
“They waited their turn, and I told them in my pregame speech, they’ve earned every right to be out here.”
Noah Hickman completed eight of his nine passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for 37 yards and another score.
Edison transfer Will Earthman also showed chemistry in his first game with Hickman, turning his four catches into 74 yards.
Desmond Doxy rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown. Earthman had four carries for 24 yards and a score.
Los Amigos did not achieve a first down until midway through the second quarter. When it did, it took Adolfo Chavez recovering a Brian Pacheco fumble to maintain the possession.
The Lobos (1-1) went for it on fourth-and-one on the next series, and Brandon Tinoco converted on a quarterback sneak.
Tinoco then had a potential 41-yard touchdown pass dropped by Pacheco, but the junior running back made up for his mistake. He pulled in a 21-yard reception on which Tinoco through high to avoid a dropping linebacker.
Pacheco polished off the Lobos’ only scoring drive with a two-yard run up the middle for a touchdown. The drive took 7:06 to go 89 yards, cutting Ocean View’s lead to 14-7.
The Seahawks seized the momentum going into halftime, however, as Hickman found Logan on a six-yard fade route to the back left corner of the end zone to extend Ocean View’s lead to 20-7 with five seconds left before the break.
Hickman had a big conversion on a long third down preceding the score, connecting with Earthman on a 24-yard pass.
“I think it killed us,” Lobos coach Carl Agnew said. “It’s always killer to give up a touchdown right before half. We have them stopped, and then we give up a big play.”
KJ Boes jarred the ball loose and recovered a fumble on Los Amigos’ final drive. The junior said it was just his third play of the game and the first fumble recovery of his career.
“I was surprised at first, and I just had the ball,” a modest Boes said. “I just got really lucky.”
Boes’ teammates were not at a loss for words when describing his contribution.
“He’s an awesome guy,” Logan said. “He’s great. He’s always working hard. He got his opportunity to go in, and when he got that fumble, I was so happy for that. I really am. I love all my guys out here. It was great to see that. It really was.”
::
Nonleague
Ocean View 41, Los Amigos 7
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Ocean View 14 – 6 – 7 – 14 — 41
Los Amigos 0 – 7 – 0 – 0 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
OV – Hickman 4 run (Stead kick), 7:56.
OV – Earthman 19 run (Stead kick), :12.
SECOND QUARTER
LA – Pacheco 2 run (Barriga kick), 1:39.
OV – Logan 6 pass from Hickman (kick failed), :05.
THIRD QUARTER
OV – Logan 30 pass from Hickman (Stead kick), 4:59.
FOURTH QUARTER
OV – Logan 29 pass from Hickman (Stead kick), 9:25.
OV – Doxy 42 run (Stead kick), 2:38.
INDIVIDUAL RUSHING
OV – Doxy, 14-99, 1 TD.
LA – Pacheco, 13-15, 1 TD.
INDIVIDUAL PASSING
OV – Hickman, 8-9-0, 140, 3 TDs.
LA – Tinoco, 15-29-1, 149.
INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING
OV – Earthman, 4-74; Logan, 3-65, 3 TDs.
LA – Pacheco, 7-84.