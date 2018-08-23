DAILY PILOT

Week 1 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Los Amigos

Aug 22, 2018 | 6:30 PM
Quarterback Brandon Tinoco leads Los Amigos High into its second football game of the season on Thursday, when the Lobos host Ocean View at Garden Grove High. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Garden Grove High

Key Lobos: Sr. QB Brandon Tinoco (eight of 14 passing for 159 yards, three TDs and one INT); Jr. RB/DB Brian Pacheco (28 carries for 175 yards; five catches for 92 yards and one TD; two tackles); Jr. WR Adolfo Chavez (two catches for 66 yards and two TDs; three tackles); Jr. LB Justin Boyer (13 tackles)

Key Seahawks: Sr. QB/CB Noah Hickman; Sr. T/DE Dillon Grunbaum; Sr. MLB Alex Nieves

Breakdown: Ocean View looked unstoppable to begin last season. Through three games, the Seahawks had outscored their opponents 110-30, before suffering a one-point defeat to eventual CIF Southern Section Division 11 champion Katella … The Seahawks failed to make the Division 13 playoffs, but one of those first three wins was a 42-0 shutout against visiting Los Amigos in their opener … Ocean View opens against the Lobos again, who appear to have improved dramatically after beginning their 2018 campaign with a 19-17 win at Dana Hills last week. Tinoco threw for three touchdowns, including a go-ahead strike to Chavez with 2:30 remaining … Although the Seahawks lost several key contributors on offense, they return senior quarterback Noah Hickman. Ocean View opened as the top-ranked team in Division 11 preseason poll this season, but after being idle in Week 0, the Seahawks find themselves ranked ninth.

