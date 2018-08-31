Cole Koffler wins one for grandpa, breaks record in Edison's rout of Canyon

Angelovic found a wide-open Koffler streaking on the left, but he put too much air under the ball. Koffler slowed down to catch the 43-yard pass. The two hooked up on a 21-yard pass on third-and-nine, setting up the offense at the one. From there, Mike Walters rushed for the score, one of his three of the night. And just like that Edison took its first lead of the season.