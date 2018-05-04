Daily Pilot Wrestling Dream Team: Edison’s Elijah Palacio excelled in new home

A self-proclaimed "mat rat," Williams battled nagging injuries to his ankles, shoulders and knees, but as the season progressed, his results got better. The injuries saw Williams default out of a number of tournaments once he dropped into the consolation bracket. On the mat, however, Williams posted a record of 36-5. Ranked sixth among 152-pounders in the state by The California Wrestler, the Chargers senior outperformed his seed at the CIF State meet in claiming third place. "The thing about wrestling is that you don't get to decide how you wrestle," he said. "It's just how you feel. There are good days and bad days. Fortunately, my last two weeks of wrestling were some good days of wrestling." Williams won five titles, which came at the Cossarek Classic, the Edison Beach Bash, the Mann Classic, the Sunset League finals and the CIF Southern Section Southern Division championships.