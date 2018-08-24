Week 1 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. Westlake Village Oaks Christian

Breakdown: Edison (0-1) faces Oaks Christian (1-0), ranked No. 6 in the state by CalHiSports.com, for the third time since 2017. The Lions won the two meetings on the road in 2017, 24-19 in nonleague play and 42-13 in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs … The Chargers opened the season last week with a 17-6 loss to Tesoro at Huntington Beach High, while host Oaks Christian defeated then-No. 14 West Hills Chaminade 31-13 … Oaks Christian features the top senior recruit in the country in the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Thibodeaux, who created issues for the Chargers’ offensive line last year … Edison looks to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2005, when it lost a season opener to Kamehameha in Hawaii and had to forfeit a win at San Clemente … The Lions, who won the Division 2 title a year ago, are in Division 1 this season.