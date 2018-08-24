DAILY PILOT

Week 1 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. Westlake Village Oaks Christian

By
| Sports Editor |
Aug 23, 2018 | 9:40 PM
Edison High's Cameron Eden, shown putting pressure on Oaks Christian's Josh Calvert on Nov. 17, 2017, will get to play against Calvert and the Lions for a third time on Friday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Oaks Christian High

Key Chargers: Sr. LB Luke Hoggard (14 tackles); Sr. LB Cameron Eden (15 tackles); Sr. QB Patrick Angelovic (11 of 26 passing for 141 yards and one INT); Sr. RB Kobe Lopez (nine carries for 31 yards)

Key Lions: Sr. RB Zach Charbonnet (16 carries for 176 yards and 4 TDs); Sr. QB/LB Josh Calvert (nine of 28 passing for 135 yards and one INT; 12 tackles); Sr. DE/TE Kayvon Thibodeaux (one sack, four tackles); Jr. WR Bryce Farrell (four catches for 68 yards)

Breakdown: Edison (0-1) faces Oaks Christian (1-0), ranked No. 6 in the state by CalHiSports.com, for the third time since 2017. The Lions won the two meetings on the road in 2017, 24-19 in nonleague play and 42-13 in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs … The Chargers opened the season last week with a 17-6 loss to Tesoro at Huntington Beach High, while host Oaks Christian defeated then-No. 14 West Hills Chaminade 31-13 … Oaks Christian features the top senior recruit in the country in the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Thibodeaux, who created issues for the Chargers’ offensive line last year … Edison looks to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2005, when it lost a season opener to Kamehameha in Hawaii and had to forfeit a win at San Clemente … The Lions, who won the Division 2 title a year ago, are in Division 1 this season.

