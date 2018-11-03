Joey Hobert helps San Juan Hills football hold off Edison in Division 2 playoff opener

“Defensively, I think we’re one of the best [teams] in the county,” said Hobert after watching San Juan Hills sack Boyles seven times, with Rhyan, Shane Robertson and Cade Albright constantly chasing him around. “They had scored [in that formation] previously for the two-point conversion. Our defensive coordinator, coach [Pete] Silvey, he said to watch the wings. I carried the wing over. I thought [Walters] was going to run the ball, and then I saw the wing come out so I just went to the wing.”