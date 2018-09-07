Week 3 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. San Juan Hills

Breakdown: Edison (1-2) plays San Juan Hills (1-2) in a nonleague game … The Chargers are coming off their first win of the season, a 51-15 blowout of Canyon … The Stallions have lost to Edison in each of the last two years … Cole Koffler finished with an Edison single-game record 265 receiving yards last week … San Juan Hills features Rhyan, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle who has offers from Alabama, USC, Stanford, UCLA and Notre Dame … The Chargers have a bye next week before they host San Clemente in their final nonleague game on Sept. 20 … The Stallions have used three players at quarterback, Bryce Crider, Jake Carreon and Hobert.