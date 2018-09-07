Week 3 High School Football Preview: Edison vs. San Juan Hills

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at San Juan Hills High
Key Chargers: Sr. LB/FB Luke Hoggard (33 tackles, one sack); Sr. LB/FB Cameron Eden (30 tackles, one INT); Sr. QB Patrick Angelovic (38 of 73 passing for 579 yards, three TDs and three INTs)
Key Stallions: Sr. OT/DT Sean Rhyan; Sr. RB Chase Monarch (31 carries for 207 yards and one TD); Jr. WR/DB/QB Joey Hobert (11 catches for 153 yards and one TD; two INTs, four passes defensed; four of seven passing for 24 yards)
Breakdown: Edison (1-2) plays San Juan Hills (1-2) in a nonleague game … The Chargers are coming off their first win of the season, a 51-15 blowout of Canyon … The Stallions have lost to Edison in each of the last two years … Cole Koffler finished with an Edison single-game record 265 receiving yards last week … San Juan Hills features Rhyan, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle who has offers from Alabama, USC, Stanford, UCLA and Notre Dame … The Chargers have a bye next week before they host San Clemente in their final nonleague game on Sept. 20 … The Stallions have used three players at quarterback, Bryce Crider, Jake Carreon and Hobert.