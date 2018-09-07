Week 3 High School Football Preview: Huntington Beach vs. Irvine

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Huntington Beach High
Key Oilers: Sr. RB/SS Arick McLawyer (21 carries for 152 yards and two TDs; four tackles, two passes defensed); Sr. MLB John Gosney (20 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks); Sr. WR/CB Jeremiah Flanagan (10 catches for 208 yards and three TDs; seven tackles)
Key Vaqueros: Sr. QB Marc Filia (36 of 70 passing for 471 yards, three TDs and four INTs); Sr. WR Jacob Haley (10 catches for 145 yards and one TD); Sr. WR/CB/K Bryce Tanikawa (five catches for 73 yards; one INT)
Breakdown: Huntington Beach (2-1), ranked No. 10 in the CIF Southern Section Division 6 poll, faces Irvine (0-2) in a nonleague game … Oilers coach Brett Brown said his team will have the services of McLawyer, who missed last week’s 10-7 loss to Long Beach Wilson with a left ankle injury … The Vaqueros have allowed an average of 52 points per game … Huntington Beach is at home for the second consecutive week, and it will remain there next week, when it hosts Marina to wrap up nonleague action … Irvine has never played the Oilers in football.