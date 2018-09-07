Week 3 High School Football Preview: Huntington Beach vs. Irvine

Breakdown: Huntington Beach (2-1), ranked No. 10 in the CIF Southern Section Division 6 poll, faces Irvine (0-2) in a nonleague game … Oilers coach Brett Brown said his team will have the services of McLawyer, who missed last week’s 10-7 loss to Long Beach Wilson with a left ankle injury … The Vaqueros have allowed an average of 52 points per game … Huntington Beach is at home for the second consecutive week, and it will remain there next week, when it hosts Marina to wrap up nonleague action … Irvine has never played the Oilers in football.