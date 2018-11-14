Huntington Beach's rally falls short against Diamond Ranch

“The concerning thing is it’s two games in a row where we’ve come out real flat,” said Oilers coach Billy Thompson, adding that his team started behind 15-0 on Monday and lost the season opener to El Toro 62-48. “When you dig yourself into a hole like that so early, it’s tough to fight back. I’m proud of our guys that they fought back, they didn’t give up, which shows a little bit about their character, and why this year is different than last year, but obviously we got to learn how to finish games.”