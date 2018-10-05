Week 7 High School Football Preview: Huntington Beach vs. Edison

Breakdown: Huntington Beach, ranked No. 9 in the CIF Southern Section Division 6 poll, is the visiting team in the Sunset League game with Edison … The Oilers (5-1, 1-0 in league) are coming off last week’s 21-3 win in a Sunset League opener at Newport Harbor … Edison (2-4, 0-1) has dropped two in a row, a 21-14 loss to Corona del Mar in last week’s league opener and a 31-24 loss to San Clemente in a nonleague game on Sept. 20 … Huntington Beach last defeated Edison 28-21 in the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Southwest Division playoffs in 2013 … The Chargers are 33-6-1 all-time against the Oilers … Edison and Huntington Beach are both starting backup quarterbacks, Boyles for the Chargers and Brandon Cannella for the Oilers. Boyles is making his third consecutive start after Patrick Angelovic broke his collarbone, while Cannella is starting in place of Brady Gardner (knee) for the fourth straight game.