Daily Pilot Softball Dream Team: Unexpected year from Kelli Kufta kept Huntington Beach strong

Huntington Beach put together a historic season. The Oilers went 21-8 overall and 9-1 in the Sunset League, matching the most wins in school history on the way to their first CIF Southern Section quarterfinals appearance as a program. In the Division 1 quarterfinal, Huntington Beach took top-seeded Norco to extra innings before the Cougars got a walk-off hit in the ninth. The Oilers split their meetings with Los Alamitos, and the two teams shared the Sunset League title. “This was not necessarily the most talented team that we’ve had, but it was the best team we had,” Forsberg said. “They made this year the best year I’ve ever had, and it had nothing to do with winning. We could have gone 0-30, and it would have been the best year, and it’s all because of those kids and the guys that I coach with.” After completing his 14th season as head coach of the Oilers, Forsberg is closing in on 200 career wins. He currently boasts a record of 181-126-2.