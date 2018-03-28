Marina swimming girls hold on to beat Huntington Beach again

Crocker, one of 12 seniors that Huntington Beach honored on its senior day, won the 200 freestyle (2:01.60) and was second to Terra Matsushima in the 100 free. In the relay, Matsushima had a deficit of 0.18 seconds going into the final leg, but she edged out her friend at the end, much to the delight of Marina girls' swim coach Stephen Wight.