Week 3 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Katella

Breakdown: Marina (2-1) hosts its second straight game when it plays Katella (3-0), ranked No. 1 in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 poll … The Vikings have won two straight games, beating Torrance 31-0 on Aug. 24 and Laguna Hills 34-25 on Aug. 30 … The Knights claimed the CIF Southern Section Division 11 title and reached the CIF State Division 5-A final last season … Marina can match last year’s win total with a victory over the Knights … Katella has outscored the opposition 153-20 … The Vikings are looking for their second three-game winning streak in three years … The Knights have faced Marina twice, winning in 1978 and losing in 1979.