Week 3 High School Football Preview: Marina vs. Katella

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Westminster High
Key Vikings: Jr. FB/LB Nathan O’Rourke; Sr. WR/DB Nathan Pendleton; Sr. TE/LB John Robinson
Key Knights: Sr. QB Riley Flenniken (49 of 71 passing for 808 yards and 11 TDs); Sr. WR/DE Edward Williams (16 catches for 304 yards and seven TDs); Sr. RB/DE Andrew Pisani (42 carries for 286 yards and five TDs)
Breakdown: Marina (2-1) hosts its second straight game when it plays Katella (3-0), ranked No. 1 in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 poll … The Vikings have won two straight games, beating Torrance 31-0 on Aug. 24 and Laguna Hills 34-25 on Aug. 30 … The Knights claimed the CIF Southern Section Division 11 title and reached the CIF State Division 5-A final last season … Marina can match last year’s win total with a victory over the Knights … Katella has outscored the opposition 153-20 … The Vikings are looking for their second three-game winning streak in three years … The Knights have faced Marina twice, winning in 1978 and losing in 1979.